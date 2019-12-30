November sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Steven L. Mattingly, 66; possession of controlled substance-second offense; Aug. 21; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Logan E. Edge, 30; second-degree theft; Jan. 9; five-year deferred judgment, five years of probation and civil penalty.
- Darrell G. Tapley Jr., 40; sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense; Oct. 1, 2018; 15-year prison sentence, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Thomas G. Bartell Witter, 25; domestic assault-second offense; Dec. 27; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Tara J. Blum, 39; possession of contraband in a correctional institution; Aug. 8; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Lena T. Bryant, 51; assault; May 19; two-day jail sentence.
- Ryan C. Burns, 21; possession of controlled substance; June 18; two-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Ladonna M. Carter, 42; assault; Aug. 22; 30-day suspended jail sentence and one year of probation.
- Ricky L. Chishom Jr., 35; domestic assault impeding flow of air/blood; Oct. 27; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, $625 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Ricky L. Chishom Jr., 35; domestic assault; Oct. 27; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, and one year of probation.
- Qindarius D. Ellis, 23; first-degree harassment; Oct. 23; 365-day jail sentence, with 350 days suspended, $625 fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Logan D. Frommelt, 23; removing radio from officer; Oct. 28, 2018; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Logan D. Frommelt, 23; assault on persons in certain occupations; Oct. 28, 2018; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Alen C. Goeschel, 45; assault; May 27; seven-day jail sentence.
- Blanch Lumpkins, 27; possession of contraband in a correctional institution; June 15; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Ricardo C. McIntyre, 33; domestic assault-second offense; Aug. 3; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Megan A. Morshead, 25; failure to report contraband in a correctional institution; June 6; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Damian D. Moser, 29; domestic assault with injury; June 30; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Chandis L. Perry, 46; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; July 9; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine and five years of probation.
- Jessica M. Pitz, 37; possession of controlled substance; Jan. 11; five-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Dakota M. Puccio, 26; domestic assault-second offense; Aug. 10; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $625 fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Jacob R. Ryan, 36; possession of controlled substance-second offense; Oct. 15; two-year jail sentence.
- Zoe A. Smith, 19; assault; Oct. 10; 30-day jail sentence.
- Mathew G. Foxhood, 22; voluntary absence from custody; July 2; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Cody M. Gaulke, 24; voluntary absence from custody; Feb. 4; 60-day jail sentence.
- Robert J. Purvine Busler, 48; voluntary absence from custody; Aug. 20; 73-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Michael K. Zambon, 27; assault causing injury; Aug. 11; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
- Ronald L. Cole Sr., 31; controlled substance violation; Oct. 15; 10-year prison sentence.
- Anthony D. Barry, 50; domestic assault causing injury; Sept. 14; 210-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- John T. Boyd, 67; domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; Oct. 29; five-year prison sentence.
- Brock A. Cole, 31; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; June 10; five-year prison sentence.
- Scott M. Digman, 47; possession of controlled substance-second offense; Aug. 25; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Daniel P. Grubbe, 53; controlled substance violation; April 10; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Leah R. Kirkpatrick, 19; child endangerment; June 28; two-year suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Mara J. Leeser, 22; assault causing injury; Oct. 18; 365-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Justin L. Nadermann, 21; domestic assault-second offense; Feb. 27; 92-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Kathryn M. Nolan, 29; assault; April 16; 30-day jail sentence.
- Logan M. Oberfoell, 20; controlled substance violation; March 11; five-year deferred judgment, five years probation and civil penalty.
- Matthew J. Olds, 35; controlled substance violation; June 6; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation, DNA requirement and community service.
- Luke J. Sanders, 25; attempted second-degree burglary; Jan. 22; five-year prison sentence and $750 fine.
- Jeffrey P. Schmitt, 50; domestic assault causing injury and first-degree harassment; Sept. 9; one-year deferred judgment, one year of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Bradley M. Smith, 35; domestic assault causing injury; May 9; one-year deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Austine J. Thomas, 24; possession of controlled substance-second offense; Oct. 1; two-year jail sentence.
- Johntez A. Thomas, 36; domestic assault causing injury; Sept. 22, 2018; 365-day jail sentence, with 355 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Tyler L. Thompson, 24; possession of controlled substance; Aug. 23; one-year suspended prison sentence, $315 suspended fine and one year of probation.
- Amy F. Chase, 32; voluntary absence from custody; Sept. 27; 90-day jail sentence.
- Ronald L. Cole, 31; voluntary absence from custody; Oct. 13; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Anthony J. Haywood, 25; voluntary absence from custody; Oct. 2; 120-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Kimberly A.M. Lamar, 41; voluntary absence from custody; Oct. 7; 90-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Luke J. Sanders, 25; voluntary absence from custody; Jan. 21; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Michael A. Wagner, 31; voluntary absence from custody; Sept. 23; 45-day jail sentence and $315 fine.