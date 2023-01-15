Dubuque city officials are proposing an agreement to share the costs of making necessary traffic improvements near a planned $12 million project creating retail and office space.

Under the proposed development agreement, the city and Switch Development LLC would each pay a portion of the estimated $610,000 in traffic improvements at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street, including widening lanes, installing traffic signals, turning lanes and underground utilities and placing crosswalks and curb ramps.

