Dubuque city officials are proposing an agreement to share the costs of making necessary traffic improvements near a planned $12 million project creating retail and office space.
Under the proposed development agreement, the city and Switch Development LLC would each pay a portion of the estimated $610,000 in traffic improvements at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street, including widening lanes, installing traffic signals, turning lanes and underground utilities and placing crosswalks and curb ramps.
The improvements were proposed in order to accommodate the expected traffic impact of Switch Development’s project constructing a 7,500-square-foot retail building and an 18,000-square-foot medical office building at the intersection.
Matt Mulligan, the head of Switch Development, said ground was broken on the project in November, and he plans to complete the building by the middle of 2024.
“We’re hoping to get a good, diverse group of tenants,” Mulligan said. “It really is an underserved area of town from a retail perspective.”
On Tuesday, the Dubuque City Council will be asked to schedule a public hearing on Feb. 6 for the proposed development agreement with Switch Development. After the hearing, City Council members will vote on its approval.
Under the proposed agreement, Switch Development would initially contribute $400,000 to funding the traffic improvements, while the city would cover the remaining $210,000.
Afterward, the city would reimburse Switch Development $200,000 of its initial investment in the traffic improvements through tax increment financing rebates, resulting in the developer contributing a maximum of $200,000 toward the project.
The proposed agreement stipulates that the city, which would manage the traffic improvements, must “make a good faith effort” to complete them by Nov. 30, 2023.
“There could be some delays, but hopefully we will get it constructed in the fall,” said City Engineer Gus Psihoyos. “We’re going to do everything possible in our power to get it done.”
He added that any additional costs incurred for the project would be paid for by the city.
The proposed agreement also would require Switch Development to pay for any necessary sewer extensions.
Dubuque City Council members on Friday offered their general approval of both the project and the proposed development agreement.
City Council Member Susan Farber said she was pleased that the city could support the development of new retail space.
“I think it’s a win-win,” she said. “These are the kinds of developments going forward that we should be trying to encourage.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the proposed agreement is in line with incentives the city has offered for other projects in the community.
“We do try to help developers in town to move some of these projects forward,” he said. “It looks like this is an appropriate use of those incentives.”
