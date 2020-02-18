The Rotary Club of Galena’s annual roundtable event has been delayed to next year.
The club was scheduled to hold its roundtable on the opioid crisis this Saturday at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa. However, the event has now been delayed to January 2021 because of a scheduling conflict.
John Cooke, rotary club member, said the club felt that a number of conflicting events also occurring on Saturday would result in low attendance, so the decision was made to delay it to next year.
Cooke said club members still intend to hold the next roundtable on opioids and their impact on county residents.