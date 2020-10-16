EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Two well-known Edgewood sisters and business owners soon will branch out beyond their current operations to begin working together under one roof.
Edgewood Locker announced that Rose Totman and Randy Vogt, of Cafe Rose, and Marge and Tim Rhines, of Pie-Eyed & Flakey, are buying what soon will be called Edgewood Events & Catering. Although the purchase will not be finalized until Nov. 2, Totman said the soon-to-be owners already started taking reservations for catering and events.
“It was just an evolution,” she said of the move. “I have a restaurant, and my sister has a pie shop here in Edgewood, so it just seemed like it was a way for us to take our business to the next level.”
In May, Edgewood Locker announced its decision to split from the catering and events side of its business as it gears up to expand its meat locker facility and refocus its operation.
“The driving reason to do this is just so we can zero in on wholesale meat, retail and custom processing,” said co-owner Luke Kerns.
Construction will begin next year to expand Edgewood Locker, which currently spans 18,000 square feet. Kerns said the new building will provide the room needed to bolster its meat production as interest in custom processing grows.
“We are thrilled that it is going to be another local couple of Edgewood companies taking it over,” he said. “We are handing it over to people that are already in the catering business. We are happy we know they will do a good job.”
Totman said the center will continue to host events, including weddings and anniversary celebrations. The new owners also plan to renovate the kitchen and eventually enhance both the inside and outside of the facility.
She has hosted a few small events at her current space and others off-site, but she looks forward to planning more frequent gatherings in one, large setting.
“We are going to keep it as an events center with a very similar menu to what the Kerns have had,” she said. “I am just excited for continuing this in town. It’s a good thing for the town.”
Donna Boss, executive director of Delaware County Economic Development, said she has worked with Totman before and knows she is experienced and skilled at both planning and hosting gatherings.
“It’s wonderful to be able to host a luncheon and meeting under one roof and have a one-stop shop,” she said. “It’s great to have someone that understands working with community organizations, weddings, etc. They will truly work with you to help you with your vision for your event.”