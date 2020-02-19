GALENA, Ill. -- Galena police say no foul play is suspected in the death of a person found dead on a city walk path earlier this week.
According to a press release, police were called at 10 a.m. Sunday to the area of Meeker and Jefferson streets to investigate a report of a person who was unresponsive. Investigators determined the person had died.
Police said they do not suspect foul play and the investigation is ongoing. The name of the deceased person was not included in the release.
Authorities said there are no concerns "for the safety of the general public."