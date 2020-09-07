When Jennifer Smith got her boat on the waters of the Mississippi River at Dubuque late Saturday morning, she was taken aback by what she saw.
Every direction she turned, the river was filled with cheering boaters whose American flags and bright red Trump flags flapped in the wind, and songs like Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” set the tone for the local Trump Boat Parade in support of President Donald Trump and his re-election effort.
“I was in the middle of the pack (of boats), and I couldn’t see the ending or the beginning,” said Smith, a former Dubuque County Republican chairwoman who is now running for the Iowa Senate.
The parade of supporters stretching out of view made estimating its size difficult, but Smith estimated there were 300 boats involved. Groups of supporters also could be seen on shore at various locations.
The supporters in Dubuque started gathering hours earlier. Paul Kurt, co-chairman of the Dubuque County GOP, set up his booth at 7:30 a.m. in A.Y. McDonald Park.
“It was a full day for the boaters,” he said. “Everyone had fun. Everyone stopped and wished us well. I did not hear a negative thing all day long. We had supporters and voters stop and talk for half an hour.”
Kurt said boat parades for Trump’s re-election campaign first originated in states such as Florida, but he and other GOP members decided to host one in Dubuque as well. He said some of the participants traveled from as far away as Indiana to be a part of the daylong celebration in the Dubuque area.
“I wish more of our GOP membership was there because it was a day to remember,” he said. “This will be the last time this will happen in my lifetime, and it hasn’t happened before.”
Similar events were held at other locations across the country on Saturday.
After her boat anchored at an island in Bellevue, Iowa, Smith said, people set up camp for the day and walked between boats to chat and show their support for the president.
“People were excited,” she said. “They were energized. We were waving to each other and just playing music, and it felt really good to be out with a bunch of people that support our president. We do support our president, we are patriots, and we are not alone.”
Smith said recently many Trump yard signs have been stolen throughout Dubuque. She said the boat parade gave supporters a day to stand together and show they will not be silent.
“We are not going to let that stop us,” she said.
Rob McDonald, CEO of A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co., was among the multitude of Trump supporters on the water. He said it was a wonderful day to be out on the river and feel the positive energy flowing from boat to boat.
“There were flags like I have never seen before,” he said. “There were people dressed as Donald Trump, and they were waving and (giving) thumbs up to everyone.”
McDonald said the boat parade was unlike anything he has experienced before.
“I am a Trump supporter, and I just haven’t seen something like this for any politician,” he said. “It was quite a spectacle. I just think it was such an interesting way for people to show their support, and people are going to be out on Labor Day in their boats anyway.
“This added more fun to the day.”