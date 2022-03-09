In what is seen as an “unprecedented” funding opportunity, Dubuque staff recently shared plans to invest time and resources to secure grant funds from the most recently passed federal infrastructure bill.
Speaking with the Dubuque City Council on Monday, Director of Strategic Partnerships Teri Goodmann emphasized that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed last year by Congress, could fund a multitude of major projects for the city. However, with municipalities throughout the country competing for that grant funding, the city will need to act quickly to prepare applications.
“It’s a significant and unprecedented historic opportunity to address our backlog in infrastructure,” Goodmann said. “Some have called it the biggest infrastructure investment in half a century. Some even say it’s the biggest infrastructure investment since FDR.”
The $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill was signed into law in November and will include $550 billion in new funding for transportation projects, $55 billion for water infrastructure projects and $65 billion for broadband internet expansion, along with other investments. Prior to that, Congress also passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which, along with providing Dubuque $18.9 million in federal funds, also includes multiple competitive grant opportunities.
While the city has identified $459 million in potential infrastructure improvements that could receive federal grant funding, Goodmann said city staff will focus on attaining funding for projects that City Council members have identified as priorities, including a project to construct a vehicle and pedestrian overpass on 14th Street and reconstructing significant portions of 16th Street to create three new roundabouts. The city had applied for a $3 million federal grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE program to fund the design and engineering costs for the project, but Goodmann said the city was not approved for the grant and will apply for it again this year.
Other identified projects that the city might pursue grant funding for include making improvements to the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and U.S. 20, continuing to invest in improvements to Chaplain Schmitt Island, expanding trails in the city, improvements to the city’s Water and Resource Recovery Center and investment in green alleys.
Goodmann added that the city also will pursue grants for lead service line replacement and installing electric vehicle charging stations, for which $15 billion and $1 billion were set aside in the infrastructure bill, respectively.
“These grants provide us the opportunity to achieve our goals and priorities without taxing our taxpayers,” Goodmann said.
The federal government will distribute funding from the infrastructure bill over the next several years, up to 2029, and Goodmann said that the city must plan and invest in grant writing to ensure that those grants can be obtained. Already, city staff have spent about 1,000 hours watching webinars related to the infrastructure bill.
“It does take a lot of hard work to take advantage of these opportunities,” Goodmann said.
Part of that investment will include creating a new grant analyst staff position for the city, which was recommended for approval by City Manager Mike Van Milligen in the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget, which begins on July 1. The position would cost the city $72,999 annually. Goodmann added that some additional staffing might be required to meet future grant initiatives in the coming years.
City Council members praised the ongoing efforts by Dubuque staff in pursuing the federal grants.
“It is incredible to see the scope of the work already put into this,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh. “I’m really glad to see that.”
City Council Member David Resnick questioned if the surge in federal grant funding for infrastructure projects would result in an available labor shortage, which in turn would increase the prices of those projects.
“Is there going to be a scarcity of labor to do this great work that we have planned?” Resnick asked. “That is what happens when there is a pressure.”
Goodmann said there is a possibility that the costs of infrastructure projects will increase as a result of increased labor demand throughout the country, but she added that the city could collaborate with local organizations to avert those potential issues.
“Every challenge is an opportunity, so hopefully we can address that with our partners,” Goodmann said.