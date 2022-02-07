The Iowa Supreme Court recently declined a request for further review from a Dubuque man convicted of stealing more than $3,000 from his girlfriend’s elderly mother.
John C. Kraus, 57, appealed his conviction of second-degree theft as a habitual offender and subsequent 15-year prison sentence.
The conviction stemmed from a 2018 dependent adult abuse investigation conducted by Dubuque police. Documents state investigators found that Kraus withdrew money from the account of Marguerite E. Shea, then 89, on 15 occasions. The amount stolen totaled $3,180.
Shea, who documents state has “severe memory loss,” was the mother of Kraus’ then-girlfriend, Susan M. Shea.
In his appeal, Kraus argued that the jury instructions should not have included aiding and abetting, as the instruction “created prejudice” and “misled the jury.”
Kraus also argued that there was insufficient evidence presented at trial to support the conviction, and the district court abused its discretion by sentencing him to prison.
The Iowa Court of Appeals filed an opinion on the case on Oct. 20, affirming Kraus’ conviction and sentence.
Susan Shea also was charged with dependent adult abuse. She pleaded guilty in July 2019 and was given a five-year suspended sentence and two to five years of probation.