Evan Story is a different type of snowbird.
While many Midwest residents flee south at the harsh arrival of winter, Story headed in the opposite direction this week.
“We don’t have snow in Florida, so I come back here to ski,” Story said Monday while competing in skiing events at Sundown Mountain Resort near Dubuque during Special Olympics Iowa’s annual Winter Games.
Story, 28, is a former Iowa City Special Olympics athlete now living in Palm Beach County, Fla. He is one of 200 Special Olympians competing this week in the Iowa Winter Games, which has been held at venues around Dubuque for more than 30 years.
Athletes compete in alpine and cross-country skiing at Sundown Mountain Resort, snowshoe racing at Camp Albrecht Acres in Sherrill and figure and speed skating at Dubuque Ice Arena.
Story attended University of Iowa as part of the school’s REACH program — the acronym standing for Realizing Educational and Career Hopes. The program provides an integrated college experience for students with intellectual, cognitive or learning disabilities.
“I was an athlete with Special Olympics Iowa for two years when I was in college,” Story said. “Now, I live in Florida and fly back to compete in alpine skiing. When I learned how to ski, I was nervous at first, but the more practice I did, the better I got.”
Story said seeing friends and coaches is one of his favorite aspects of the Winter Games.
“I feel excited and happy when I see them because I haven’t seen them in a long time, and it’s good to build friendships,” he said.
John Kliegl, president and CEO of Special Olympics Iowa, said this year’s return to Dubuque was a joy for athletes, coaches and organization staff.
“Last year we were kind of halfway open, with the pandemic just lifting its grasp,” Kliegl said.
About 150 athletes competed at the event in 2022, with some teams choosing not to make the trip in the shadow of COVID-19.
Kliegl said the pandemic was devastating for the organization’s athletes.
“They were locked down in their group homes and couldn’t communicate with their friends,” he said. “It was the right thing to do at the time, but now that everyone is vaccinated and the pandemic has lifted, they are all back and going. You can see the smiles on their faces and the hugs.”
Brian Bates, 56, of Iowa City, has been coming to compete at the Dubuque games for about 30 years, though he missed the 2022 event.
“I like skiing,” Bates said. “It’s something my dad took up later in his life, and I decided to get back into it. I knew they did it in Special Olympics.”
Tracy Rininger, a Special Olympics coach from Muscatine, Iowa, said she enjoys seeing the personal growth of the athletes as they compete.
“It’s like anybody else on a team. When you compete and do well, you get a confidence boost,” she said.
The event concludes today.
