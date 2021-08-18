A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing three girls last year.
Damien Love, 46, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree sexual abuse and possession of contraband in a correctional institution. He also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of domestic assault and assault causing injury.
Three additional counts of third-degree sexual abuse were dismissed as part of a plea deal, as well as five counts of drug distribution to a minor and two counts of possession of marijuana.
As part of his sentence, Love also must register as a sex offender for life.
“Mr. Love is prepared to and is accepting his responsibility for his action in these matters,” public defender Steven Drahozal said in court while representing Love. “We understand that these are dangerous felonies. … We also understand he will face continuing, ongoing punishment for the rest of his life as a result of his actions.”
Love declined to make a statement in court.
Court documents state that officers met with a social worker in September and were told that three girls younger than 18 were sexually assaulted while “on the run” from an adolescent treatment facility.
After leaving the facility, documents state, the girls ran into Love and were taken to his residence. Two of the girls were familiar with him.
Documents state that Love and the girls smoked marijuana, and the girls continued to smoke and drink alcohol provided by Love until they were all “highly intoxicated.”
Love then sexually assaulted each girl, documents state.
One of the girls, who stayed with Love a few weeks prior to the September incident, later told officers that he had given her “coke” and methamphetamine and sexually abused her at that time as well, documents state.
None of the victims appeared in court this week to make a statement, and none of them submitted a written statement to be read on their behalf.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley said she was “very concerned” about the state of mind that the three girls were in when they were preyed upon.
“As adults in this community, we’re supposed to protect (minors) and understand when they’re not in their right mind,” she said.
Zrinyi Ackley also told Love that he should have immediately contacted the adolescent treatment facility after finding out that the girls had left.
“You should’ve addressed the situation in a very different manner, and I think accepting responsibility is something that you should do,” she said. “Because otherwise, a jury would’ve made you.”