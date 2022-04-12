After months of project applications, presentations and consideration, a split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is set to allocate its first $1.45 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for public health programs.
Supervisors recently reached a consensus to divvy up the $1.45 million among 12 community organizations with health-related project proposals. The board is expected to vote on a resolution to appropriate the money next week.
That decision was judged to be too soon by Supervisor Ann McDonough, who said the board knew more funding applications were incoming.
“I also don’t think all of these need to be decided now,” she said. “Things are getting funded (from other sources). There are other things people are working on in the community that are going to come to us for ARPA funds.”
Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Jay Wickham, however, thought the organizations that already had applied had waited long enough.
“These are people who have had their requests in since last September,” Pothoff said. “They deserve either a yes or a no or something.”
Many projects that had been proposed by local organizations for public health projects received support from a majority of supervisors, though in some cases, they disagreed on which ones to fund.
McDonough and Wickham, over Pothoff’s initial opposition, supported the highest award — $300,000 to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center to expand its mobile medical unit program. McDonough based her support on input from the Dubuque County Board of Health.
“They appreciate very much what MercyOne’s doing,” she said. “They are people in public health recognizing that that mobile unit has the opportunity to make significant change.”
The mobile unit — a revamped RV with examination rooms, medication coolers and other features— hit the road in October 2021. The requested expansion would staff the unit full time, with an emphasis on rural and mental health.
MercyOne initially had requested $1 million for the mobile unit expansion but subsequently raised nearly $700,000 by other means and its own investments.
Wickham said he had been convinced enough by the program’s early success to even have supported the $1 million initial request.
“Since they’ve been here, they’ve made many stops for vaccinations, testing, even education and outreach,” he said. “I’m supportive of the mobile thing. This would backfill that funding. Having a mobile response makes us more prepared for the health issue.”
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center did not provide comment for this story by deadline.
Pothoff said he thought the board should give the same funding to each of the county’s major hospitals, since UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital had also had submitted a request, in this case seeking $455,234 for a public health preparedness initiative, leading with a renovation to its facilities to store required COVID-19 personal protective equipment.
Pothoff recommended $100,000 for both hospitals, less than either requested.
McDonough disagreed with his assessment, saying she did not consider renovations as supporting public health.
“I think we should measure each project so they stand on their own,” she said. “Otherwise, it looks like we’re just writing a check. Everyone tells us how hard these decisions are, and they are.”
Wickham ended up agreeing with Pothoff’s proposed $100,000 for the Finley project.
“The two major hospitals should receive some level of funding, since the funding is coming from health-related issues. … It’s for pandemic supplies,” Wickham said.
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital CEO Chad Wolbers expressed his gratitude in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
“This allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars will be helpful as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to allowing us to adequately prepare for any future pandemics,” he said.
Some other six-figure awards included:
- $240,000 for Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Every Child Reads program.
- $175,000 for an expansion of the Dubuque Food Pantry.
- $291,500 for Operation Empower’s Liberty Recovery and Training Center.
The board held off on a $232,866 request to expand Hillcrest Family Services’ AccessMeCare mobile app due to questions about the Iowa Legislature’s decision last year to have the state take over funding mental health services from counties.
“When the state takes over the funding of brain health services, it is unclear whether or not we can use any other buckets of funding to fund brain health services,” McDonough said.