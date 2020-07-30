The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jessy D. Brimeyer, 37, of 1555 Bluff St., No. 2, was arrested at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Windsor Avenue on charges of third-degree burglary and possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, as well as a warrant charging failure to appear in court.
- Lance H. Hayes, 28, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:52 a.m. Wednesday in the area of West Third and Hill streets on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Hayes assaulted Tianna M. Randell, 26, no permanent address, in the 500 block of Hill Street.
- Denzel M. Jones, 26, of 605 W. 11th St., No. 7, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of money and other items totaling $900 between 8 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
- Daija M. Carlson, 23, of East Dubuque, Ill., reported the theft of $4,200 between April 20 and July 9 from 3125 Cedar Crest Ridge.