Police said a Dubuque woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly trying to run over a man in March.
Shinta S. Jones, 36, of 1174 University Ave., was arrested at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault while displaying or using a weapon and second-degree criminal mischief.
Court documents state that police responded to Super Stop IV, 535 Hill St., on March 5 after a hit-and-run was reported. Surveillance video showed a vehicle “driving very recklessly” and driving over the sidewalk on West Fifth Street to try to hit a man. The man ran into the parking lot, with the vehicle in pursuit. That vehicle hit a metal barrier and a parked car before leaving the scene.
Police determined that the driver was Jones. Court documents state that, when interviewed on March 18, she admitted trying to run over the man, Maurice L. Randolph, 40, of 2890 White St., who is the father of her children. A citation for reckless driving was issued on March 19.
The arrest warrant was issued on April 27.