Nancy Bradley believes her lifelong commitment to Dubuque children and their learning makes her uniquely positioned as she seeks a second term on the Dubuque Community School Board.
“I really have a vast working knowledge of the district itself, plus … my commitment to children of this community and families and the community itself is certainly demonstrated by the work that I’ve done,” she said.
Bradley, who worked for Dubuque Community Schools for 47 years before retiring in 2017 as director of elementary education, is one of seven people running for three seats with four-year terms on the school board in the Nov. 2 election.
Bradley, who has served on the school board since 2017, said her priorities include addressing educator shortages and student and staff mental health needs, advocating for adequate school funding and remaining committed to quality teaching and learning.
“We must produce graduates who are productive citizens and who are lifelong learners, and that takes resources. It takes focused attention,” she said. “And I think that we are strong there, and we must never let go of that as one of the highest priorities we can possibly have.”
Bradley also emphasized helping the district continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, including addressing safety issues, mental health needs and unfinished learning. She stressed the importance of continuing to offer in-person learning and making schools as safe as possible.
“I think it starts with safety first,” she said. “How do we minimize the risk? And simultaneously with that, how do we keep learning moving forward as fast and effectively as we can?”
This week, Bradley voted in favor of the school board’s decision to require masks in school buildings when the COVID-19 positivity rate there reaches 3% or higher. She generally advocated for the district to enact a masking requirement as the board discussed the issue.
She said she is supportive of district conversations about facilities plans, including potentially reducing the number of district schools to reduce operational costs. Such a move would allow the district to pay for programming and maintain its class sizes and keep the district from having to make cuts elsewhere.
“For us to investigate that and pursue that, I think is a very worthy idea,” she said.
She also said it is important for the district to find means to build an elementary school in the southwest part of the city and to add air conditioning to portions of buildings that don’t have it.