GALENA, Ill. -- One person was injured when his vehicle crashed into a bridge Wednesday morning in rural Galena.
Robert T. Welsh, 28, of rural Hanover, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday on Blackjack Road south of Rives Street. A press release states that Welsh was northbound when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a bridge support. The vehicle was disabled, and there was significant damage to the bridge support.
The crash remains under investigation.