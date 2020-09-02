Police said three people have been arrested for a robbery at gunpoint in a Dubuque parking lot.
Patrick O. Kleckner, 27, of Savanna, Ill., was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second- degree robbery. Chelsey A. Sisler, 31, and Leam A. Tank, 28, both of whom have no permanent address, were arrested at 2:02 p.m. Monday at the law center, both on charges of second-degree robbery.
Court documents obtained Tuesday state that Kleckner, Tank, Sisler and Heather M. Martin, 31, of Stockton, Ill., were among a group of people that was doing drugs in Martin’s room at Hampton Inn Dubuque, 3434 Dodge St., on Thursday. Tank, Sisler and another person left the room and got into a vehicle, and Martin and Kleckner left shortly after.
Martin reported that Kleckner grabbed Martin’s wallet and they struggled as Kleckner tried to get into the vehicle with it. Martin then saw that Tank was pointing a gun at her head, so she let go, and the vehicle fled the area, the documents state.
The wallet contained $500, credit cards and other items.
Martin called Dubuque police at 4:15 a.m. Friday after she was alerted that someone tried to use one of her credit cards at Super 8 Motel in Platteville, Wis.
Platteville police located the vehicle, and in ensuing interviews, Tank admitted to having a gun and telling Martin to let go of the wallet, documents state. Kleckner admitted to being involved in the robbery, and Sisler admitted to using money stolen from Martin to rent a room at the Platteville motel.