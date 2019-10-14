PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A former longtime Prairie du Chien Area School District superintendent and coach died Sunday at the age of 95.
John “Jack” Mulrooney taught and coached multiple sports in the district starting in 1949. He served as superintendent from 1962 to 1991.
His track team won conference championships in 1952, 1953, 1958 and 1959.
“Our hearts are deeply saddened by the loss of a lifelong supporter of our school district,” states a post on the district’s Facebook page.
It noted that even after his time as superintendent, “his service to the district and to sports continued for many more years, and he has been one of our biggest fans, attending many athletic events.”
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct 17, at Prairie du Chien High School Performing Arts Center, 800 E. Crawford St., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, 506 N. Beaumont Road.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.