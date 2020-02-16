Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, steamed carrots and pineapple.

Tuesday: Sloppy joe sandwich or deli ham & cheese sandwich, baked beans and strawberries.

Wednesday: Pizza Hut cheese pizza or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, steamed peas and peaches.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: Chicken fajita or hamburger on a bun, mixed vegetables and applesauce.

Tuesday: Supreme pizza or chicken sandwich, baked beans and peaches.

Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken with rice or meatball marinara sub sandwich, steamed peas & carrots and strawberries.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Dubuque High Schools

Monday: Nacho with queso and roll or chicken sandwich, garden salad and pineapple.

Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup or chicken sandwich, baked beans and peaches.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets with roll or hot ham & cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and strawberries.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or chicken nuggets with roll, peas and peaches.

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich or sloppy joe sandwich, potato wedges and pears.

Thursday: Walking taco or sausage pizza, corn and pineapple.

Friday: Hamburger on a bun or meatball sub sandwich, french fries and mandarin oranges.

Wahlert High School

Monday: Chicken alfredo pasta with breadstick, glazed carrots and fruit cup.

Tuesday: Chicken cordon bleu sandwich, curly fries and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Ham, egg & cheese breakfast sandwich, spinach salad and cantaloupe.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Grilled chicken sandwich, broccoli & cheese and applesauce.

Tuesday: Cheese french bread pizza, Sun Chips and pears.

Wednesday: Chicken strips with roll, corn and peaches.

Thursday: Macaroni & cheeseburger casserole, fresh salad and apple.

Friday: Hot dog or cheddar bratwurst on a bun, baked beans and orange.

Seniors

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Baked chicken breast, green beans and cookie.

Tuesday: Beef chili, baked potato and fruit cobbler.

Wednesday: Potato-encrusted fish, mixed vegetables and mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Pork loin with gravy, bread dressing and fresh fruit.

Friday: Hamburger on a bun, whipped potatoes and hot sliced peaches.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and mixed berries.

Tuesday: Cherry-glazed ham, corn and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Chicken cordon bleu, squash and pears.

Thursday: Liver & onions, potato pancake and peaches.

Friday: Cheeseburger on a bun, onion rings and clementine.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Philly beef sandwich, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Pork steak, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Pizza with salad, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Roast beef, dessert and drink.

Friday: Baked tilapia, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Closed.

Tuesday: Chicken casserole, buttered carrots and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Macaroni & cheese casserole, green beans and peaches.

Thursday: Maple-glazed ham, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.

Friday: Tuna salad sandwich, potato salad and peaches.