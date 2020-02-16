Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, steamed carrots and pineapple.
Tuesday: Sloppy joe sandwich or deli ham & cheese sandwich, baked beans and strawberries.
Wednesday: Pizza Hut cheese pizza or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, steamed peas and peaches.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Chicken fajita or hamburger on a bun, mixed vegetables and applesauce.
Tuesday: Supreme pizza or chicken sandwich, baked beans and peaches.
Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken with rice or meatball marinara sub sandwich, steamed peas & carrots and strawberries.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Dubuque High Schools
Monday: Nacho with queso and roll or chicken sandwich, garden salad and pineapple.
Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup or chicken sandwich, baked beans and peaches.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets with roll or hot ham & cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and strawberries.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or chicken nuggets with roll, peas and peaches.
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich or sloppy joe sandwich, potato wedges and pears.
Thursday: Walking taco or sausage pizza, corn and pineapple.
Friday: Hamburger on a bun or meatball sub sandwich, french fries and mandarin oranges.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Chicken alfredo pasta with breadstick, glazed carrots and fruit cup.
Tuesday: Chicken cordon bleu sandwich, curly fries and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Ham, egg & cheese breakfast sandwich, spinach salad and cantaloupe.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Grilled chicken sandwich, broccoli & cheese and applesauce.
Tuesday: Cheese french bread pizza, Sun Chips and pears.
Wednesday: Chicken strips with roll, corn and peaches.
Thursday: Macaroni & cheeseburger casserole, fresh salad and apple.
Friday: Hot dog or cheddar bratwurst on a bun, baked beans and orange.
Seniors
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Baked chicken breast, green beans and cookie.
Tuesday: Beef chili, baked potato and fruit cobbler.
Wednesday: Potato-encrusted fish, mixed vegetables and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Pork loin with gravy, bread dressing and fresh fruit.
Friday: Hamburger on a bun, whipped potatoes and hot sliced peaches.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and mixed berries.
Tuesday: Cherry-glazed ham, corn and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Chicken cordon bleu, squash and pears.
Thursday: Liver & onions, potato pancake and peaches.
Friday: Cheeseburger on a bun, onion rings and clementine.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Philly beef sandwich, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Pork steak, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Pizza with salad, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Roast beef, dessert and drink.
Friday: Baked tilapia, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Chicken casserole, buttered carrots and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Macaroni & cheese casserole, green beans and peaches.
Thursday: Maple-glazed ham, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.
Friday: Tuna salad sandwich, potato salad and peaches.