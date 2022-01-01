Sorry, an error occurred.
A story about a dog breeder who threatened to sue over a permit issue was the most-read story on TelegraphHerald.com in November.
Below are the most-read stories on the website for the month.
1.) Dog breeder threatens to sue Platteville over permit issue
2.) A life remembered: Dubuque business owner recalled for his generosity
3.) TH EXCLUSIVE: Former Shopko to be razed, paving way for new business
4.) 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in Dubuque wreck
5.) 3 injured in 3-vehicle crash on JFK in Dubuque
6.) Police investigating death of a teenager in Dubuque
7.) Dubuque boutique closes after 4 years
8.) Dubuque man sentenced to federal prison for 1,000 drug deals with daughter
9.) College giving historic Dubuque home $2.3 million facelift
10.) Truck dealer plans new, $6.7 million facility in Dubuque
