Iowa County Fair
Today through Monday, Iowa County Fairgrounds, Mineral Point, Wis.
Beginning at 8 a.m. today, see barrow, dairy and goat shows, with ice cream treats at 3 p.m. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, beef, poultry and sheep shows will take place, with Cloverbud Project Show & Tell with Fairest of the Fair from 1 to 3 p.m. and a junior livestock auction at 4. At 10 a.m. Sunday, a Beef Extravaganza will take place, followed by a junior cat show, the Master Showman Contest and more between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dairy shows will close the fair, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Keychella Fest
Saturday and Sunday, Comiskey Park and The Driftless, 168 E. 10th St.
From noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, food trucks and vendors will be spread across Comiskey Park. More than 30 artists will perform on three stages, in addition to a pageant from 2 to 5 p.m., a three-on-three basketball tournament, fitness classes, a beer garden and a youth play area. A show at 7 p.m. will feature live music. At 10 a.m. and noon Sunday, Keychella Drag Brunches will take place at The Driftless. Tickets for Saturday events cost $15 at www.bit.ly/3bhHqxy or $20 at the gate. Youth tickets cost $10. Tickets for Sunday events cost $30 at www.bit.ly/3gQ7scz or $35 at the door.
DriverFest
Saturday, Lafayette County Fairgrounds, Darlington, Wis.
6 to 7:30 p.m. The outdoor music concert sponsored by Driver Opera House will feature local talent. Food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 for adults, while ages 12 and younger can attend for free.
Cruisin’ Shullsburg Car Show
Saturday, Shullsburg, Wis.
4 p.m. Downtown Shullsburg will be lined with cars from classics to modern horsepower. Trophies will be awarded at 6:30 p.m. Music, food, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle also will be available.
Fireworks Show
Sunday, Galena, Ill.
The delayed Independence Day show will begin at dusk and will be visible from several areas throughout the city.