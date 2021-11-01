Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Some areas of East Dubuque could have water service disrupted as city crews make repairs.
Shore Acres will be without water, and The Flats could be without water from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until repaired on Tuesday, Nov. 2, according to a notice from the city.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.