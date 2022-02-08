SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Substitute teacher shortages and dwindling emergency medical service members were among the concerns aired by southwest Wisconsin residents at a listening session hosted by two state lawmakers.
More than 20 people joined state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, Monday at the Townsend Center in Shullsburg.
Arnie Miehe, a retired teacher and cross-country coach in the Darlington Community School District, recently discovered that he is prevented by state law from continuing to substitute teach in his school district.
Miehe is capped at 880 hours, or 110 days, per year for subbing within the same school district, because he receives a pension, which the state considers “double dipping.”
But in an economic climate where high-quality subs are in short supply and students are sent to study hall for lack of teacher availability, he said, the outcome is tragic, especially for small school districts.
“We have people who can sub, but they are not allowed to, because they have a limit,” Miehe said.
The state has attempted to ease the shortage by enabling people with an associate degree or higher, but who have not completed a state-approved educator preparation program, to substitute teach short-term, but that solution is less than ideal, he said.
“You have experienced teachers who know the kids, know the district, know the people, know education that could come in and sub,” Miehe said.
A quirk in the law enables him to teach beyond the cap, so long as it occurs in a different school district, he said.
A bill recently introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature is intended to help rectify the problem by enabling teachers to continue to teach while still receiving their annuity, Marklein said.
The problem extends to municipal positions, Novak said.
“I think today it needs to be looked at, especially in today’s work environment,” he said. “I think there is some support for that in the Legislature.”
Darlington resident Nick Metz fears that a bill proposed by southwest Wisconsin lawmakers at the behest of local volunteer EMS departments will have unintended consequences.
The bill, introduced in 2021, would end a requirement that first responders register for or sit for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians exam. The exemption would not apply to practitioners with higher levels of training, including emergency medical technicians, advanced EMTs or paramedics.
Metz believes that if practitioners of lowest level of training, emergency medical responders, no longer have to sit for the exam, then fewer volunteers will strive to become EMTs.
Marklein questioned the relevance of the exam to rural communities that “need people.”
“Some people are good test takers,” he said. “Others are not. Some people can demonstrate their competence.”