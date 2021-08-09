Sorry, an error occurred.
The arrest of a teen accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint was the most-read article on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Aug. 2 through Sunday.
1.) Police: Teen arrested after robbing convenience store at gunpoint in Dubuque
2.) TH EXCLUSIVE: World’s largest online retailer eyeing Dubuque
3.) Dubuque man charged with murder being held on $2 million bond
4.) Undeterred by hefty price tag, local MLB lottery winners snag tickets to Dyersville game
5.) Dubuque police seek information on former East Dubuque man in connection with 1987 murder
6.) Discount store to fill large void in Dubuque shopping center
7.) Dubuque police: Intoxicated man fired gun out window of moving vehicle
8.) Prairie du Chien man pleads guilty to homicide in death of 3-year-old
9.) New bar, cafe brings sober nightlife to Dubuque
10.) Dubuque hospital to require employee vaccinations
