When Kelly O’Rourke received a call from the Dubuque police last week, she expected to receive a citation.
Instead, she was issued a pork roast.
“It’s definitely something that surprised me,” O’Rourke said. “When the police call you, you think they’re giving out tickets, not Thanksgiving dinners.”
Tuesday afternoon, officers with the Dubuque Police Association distributed 100 Thanksgiving meal kits to local families as part of a statewide giving initiative dubbed “Arresting Hunger.”
Each meal kit came with a frozen pork roast, stuffing, mashed potatoes and vegetables — all the essentials for a Thanksgiving meal, said Dubuque police officer Kurt Rosenthal, an organizer of the Dubuque event.
“Building relationships with the community in this way is great,” he said. “When we usually are in contact with people, it’s not a good time in their life.”
This is the fourth year the Dubuque Police Department has participated in the statewide event, which is organized in partnership with Iowa State Patrol and Food Bank of Iowa.
A total of 800 meals were distributed throughout the state, Rosenthal said.
The cost of much of the meals are covered through fundraising efforts by law enforcement and donations from supporting businesses and organizations.
This year, Iowa Pork Producers Association donated all of the pork roasts.
Rosenthal said Dubuque police reached out to school and city officials and various nonprofit organizations for recommendations on which families were in need of the meal kits.
Travis Humphrey said he was told by his Visiting Nurse Association representative that the police wanted to give him a Thanksgiving meal.
“These guys have been out here for us, and now they are doing this, too,” Humphrey said. “I am very thankful.”
Rosenthal said many were surprised when they received direct calls from the police informing them they had been selected.
He recalled one resident who had a voicemail telling him where to receive his meal kit instead believing that the police had a warrant out for his arrest.
“He was the most thankful out of everyone when I explained to him what was going on,” Rosenthal said.
O’Rourke said she was touched by the Dubuque Police Department’s kind gesture.
“It really does mean a lot that they would do this,” she said. “I’m very thankful.”