MANCHESTER, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College Manchester is offering a rock-painting summer camp for kids entering fifth to eighth grades.

“Fun with Rock Painting” will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 8 at the center, 1200½ W. Main St.

The cost is $19. Materials will be provided.

Visit nicc.edu/manchester or call 844-642-2338, ext. 7700, for registration details and other information.

