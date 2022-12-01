MANCHESTER, Iowa — Six days a week, 93-year-old Don Detrich has a morning commute from his rural home to his appliance store on North Franklin Street in Manchester.
He often arrives at 6:30 a.m. and makes his way to April’s Downtown Diner for breakfast before opening his neighboring business by 8 a.m. Detrich has owned Don’s Appliance since 1973, operating in the brewery building before moving to its present location, 120 N. Franklin St.
Detrich said he still makes house calls for repairs and occasionally still loads the heavy refrigerators, washers, dryers and freezers with the aid of a hydraulic lift on the back of his truck. His son, Dana, and grandson, Nate, now help him do the deliveries.
He doesn’t get around as nimbly as he used to but is determined to keep working.
“I never figured I would get to my age,” he quips. “I got great-grandkids that are in their 20s.
“My son wants me to retire, but what would I do? If I stay home, then he would have to take care of me.”
Independent and admittedly stubborn, he hates the walker he recently began using to steady himself. It was his mother’s, and he kept it hanging in the garage after she passed. He also hates asking people for help.
A good neighbor
Detrich’s neighbor and friend, April Scherbring, 44, owner of April’s Downtown Diner, said Detrich insists he needs no help when she walks him out of the diner to his store each day.
“He always tells me I don’t have to walk him out,” she said. “And I say, ‘Yeah, I do.’ He says, ‘I got in your restaurant just fine, I can get out just fine.’”
Scherbring has known Detrich since she bought the restaurant in 2018.
“We are both stubborn, and we are going to see which of us is going to win,” she said. “I adore him. He’s a good guy.”
Her 4-year-old daughter, Emmie, calls Detrich Papa and often visits him at his store.
When he didn’t show up for breakfast and didn’t answer his phone, Scherbring drove to his house to make sure he was okay. He was just getting ready to leave.
“If he doesn’t show up for breakfast and he doesn’t answer his phone, if I can leave I do, and if I can’t, I call Dana,” Scherbring said.
Scherbring also shovels the snow in front of his store.
“You don’t have to shovel that snow. You are 93. You shouldn’t be shoveling snow,” she tells him repeatedly. “Because he is 93, he should not be doing that. He’s older than me. It’s my job.”
Living alone
“It’s different when you live by yourself and get older,” Detrich said. “In the younger years, you’d be out doing things with your friends, but all your friends are gone. There were guys I would visit with and drink coffee with three or four times a day sometimes, but those guys are all gone, and most of the people that used to work for me, they’re all gone.”
Detrich said he doesn’t get lonely.
“Not so far,” he said. “It is because I eat out for breakfast, especially, and a lot of times I eat out at night.”
He does miss his wife, daughter and friends who have passed. His wife, Marjorie, died 10 years ago after 64 years of marriage. They had a son and daughter.
“Her and I, we got along well,” he said. “She’s at home yet. She was cremated. They are going to put us together later on.”
His daughter, a nurse, also named Marjorie, died three years ago.
Changes in 93 years
Detrich has seen a lot of changes in his 93 years.
“You didn’t have internet or cell phones. Not everybody even had a telephone,” he said.
And though growing up in Marshalltown, his family had indoor plumbing, but his grandparents didn’t.
“I remember they had an outhouse,” he said. “That was way back, and that was in town.”
His earliest memories are of riding his bicycle in Marshalltown.
“I was probably 8, 9, 10 years old? I remember the kid that lived on the same block. Him and I, we would ride all over and in summer hit those small little towns around Marshalltown,” Detrich said. “My mother never knew where in the heck I was at. You were comfortable. It’s a different ball game out there.”
He also remembers his first car — a Model A Ford Coupe with a rumble seat.
“My parents didn’t even own one,” he said. “They walked everywhere they needed to go. I remember when we got heat in the wintertime, it was all on the floor coming off the manifold. It would almost burn you if you didn’t watch your feet. We even had an ice box in it, not a refrigerator, an ice box. My mother and my aunt rode in that rumble seat going to Des Moines. Two older women having a great time in that seat. Nowadays it would probably be illegal.”
Although he has few regrets and doesn’t know what he would do differently, one does surface that still bothers him.
“I should have got drafted,” he said. “I was waiting to get drafted but never did. I was in the National Guard for three or four years and guys around me were getting drafted, and they told me to wait and they would call me, and they never did. The only reason I figure is they were all single and I was married. I don’t know. I am just guessing.”
Detrich doesn’t have a bucket list of things he hopes to accomplish or experience before he leaves this world.
“I look forward to every day, to just get up and get going,” he said.
He said he and his wife traveled to places such as Spain, the Caribbean and Mexico, once on a cruise ship, and he went fishing in Canada regularly with friends.
“I did things then I never thought about doing, those kinds of trips,” he said. “Growing up, you never thought about you would get to places like that, that far away from home.”
For now, the former Manchester City Council member and businessman said: “I plan to keep working until I can’t.”
