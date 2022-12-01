MANCHESTER, Iowa — Six days a week, 93-year-old Don Detrich has a morning commute from his rural home to his appliance store on North Franklin Street in Manchester.

He often arrives at 6:30 a.m. and makes his way to April’s Downtown Diner for breakfast before opening his neighboring business by 8 a.m. Detrich has owned Don’s Appliance since 1973, operating in the brewery building before moving to its present location, 120 N. Franklin St.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.