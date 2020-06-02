No injuries were reported after a fire Sunday night caused extensive damage to the living room of a Dubuque home.
Dubuque firefighters responded to 2220 Foye St. at about 8:45 p.m., according to a press release. All of the home’s occupants already had exited.
Firefighters saw flames via a first-floor window, the press release states. They attacked the blaze from the outside, while others entered the home and knocked it down. Firefighters reported having the blaze under control within five minutes of their arrival. A cat also was rescued from the home.
“Damage is extensive in the living room with some smoke throughout the house,” the release states.
The blaze is under investigation, but officials said it “appears to be accidental in nature.”
Online property records show that the property is owned by Mary Kammerude and Glenna Webb.