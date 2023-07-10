One person has died and three others were injured in a shooting in Dubuque on Sunday morning.
The Dubuque Police Department reported that officers responded to the 2500 block of Broadway Street at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. Four individuals with gunshot wounds were found on the scene.
All four victims were taken to Dubuque hospitals for treatment, and one individual died from injuries.
Identities of the individuals involved were being withheld pending family notification, according to Dubuque Police.
Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh said no arrests had been made yet in relation to the shooting, but two people were arrested on warrants during the subsequent investigation into the incident. Kelshawn M. Marshall, 34, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested on a warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service, and Thomasina L. Beene, 28, of Dubuque, was arrested on four failure to appear warrants. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.
Welsh said all the individuals involved in the incident knew each other, and the shooting was not a random act of violence.
It marks the third incident of shots fired with criminal intent in Dubuque this year. It also is the second shooting resulting in a fatality.
Lonnie E. Burns, 31 of Dubuque, was shot and killed Feb. 7 outside his residence in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue after a group of six people allegedly planned to rob him.
Five people are charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with that incident: Jermaine D. Bolds, 30, of Dubuque; Tiarha D. Godwin, 17, of Maquoketa, Iowa; Aaron C. Johnson, 24, of Chicago; Kenneth D. Reed, 27, of Indianapolis; and Terry J. Valrie, 28, of Dubuque. Charges against a sixth individual were dismissed.
Johnson — who police said fired the gun — also is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
The other shots fired incident occurred April 9 in the 2100 block of Central Avenue, during which no one was injured. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, in which police said a large fight broke out and Marvin L. Brantley, 30, of Dubuque, fired a gun.