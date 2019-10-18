EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Police said six people were arrested on drug charges this morning after authorities executed a search warrant at an East Dubuque home.
East Dubuque police officers and the Jo Daviess County Critical Incident Response Team searched the home at 400 Oxford St. at about 10 a.m., according to a press release.
Authorities arrested Keith Smith, 49; John Pruitt, 35; Larry Applegarth, 41; Mandy Applegarth, 40; Brian Haugen, 44; and Megan McDaniel, 29. Each is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe.
The press release does not include additional details, including cities of residence for the six.