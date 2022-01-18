PEOSTA, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College officials intend to keep their tax rate steady in the coming fiscal year.
College finance officials on Monday outlined for the Board of Trustees their financial outlook for the 2023 fiscal year, which includes a proposed tax rate of about 91 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation for residents of NICC’s service area. That is the same as the college’s current tax rate.
Officials also detailed their proposed $81.9 million certified budget that they plan to submit to the state for fiscal year 2023, which starts on July 1. Board members voted to set a public hearing on the proposed budget for Feb. 21.
NICC President Liang Chee Wee noted that unknowns still remain as the Legislature determines the level of funding that community colleges will receive. However, college leaders still seek to offer their best financial picture for the coming year, and officials took a conservative approach to their budget.
“We really try to make sure that we position the college in a position of strength going forward,” Wee said.
NICC Executive Director of Finance Heidi Herold and Director of Finance Lexi Wagner outlined both positive aspects of the budget and challenges that officials face.
Herold noted that the college’s tax base has been increasing, and school officials also received federal funds to help them and their students navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Enrollment of high school students also continues to rise.
However, COVID-19 remains as a challenge as officials seek to deliver education and operate safely, Wagner said. Enrollment of credit-hour students is declining, and officials need to develop new revenue streams.
Dave Dahms, vice president of finance and administration, said after the meeting that officials continue to examine how they can generate revenue through different modes of education and partnerships. However, they and their students also face the challenges that come with rising inflation.
“How do we continue to provide the right level of salary and benefits to faculty and staff, as well as, how do we balance out what we are charging our students for tuition and fees?” Dahms asked.
Dahms said NICC officials think a tuition increase for next year is likely, though they haven’t settled on what that might look like.