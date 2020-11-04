A man was injured Monday night when his vehicle left a roadway and crashed into a ravine in Dubuque County.
Ronald Breitbach, 55, of Dubuque, sustained a head laceration, according to Sheriff Joe Kennedy. Kennedy said his department’s shift report did not indicate that Breitbach was transported to a hospital.
Kennedy said Breitbach was driving in the area of the 6400 block of Olde Massey Road at about 7 p.m. Monday when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and traveled approximately 60 feet down a ravine.
Emergency communications scanner traffic indicated that authorities learned of the crash and the general area in which it occurred, but they spent a considerable amount of time trying to locate the specific area where the vehicle left the roadway. Both deputies and Key West firefighters ran their sirens as they drove through the area so that Breitbach could report how far away they were or how close they were getting.
Authorities are investigating the crash, “with charges likely coming at a later time,” according to Kennedy.