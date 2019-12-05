DARLINGTON, Wis. — Sgt. Tony Ruesga Jr. does not care if people like him. That, he said, is a luxury.
Ruesga aims for respect, which he hopes reflects the time he invests in his relationships within his community.
“You do things every day that shows that you’re respectful of other people’s lives,” Ruesga said. “You build respect and ‘like’ will follow.”
After nearly 20 years working at the Darlington Police Department, he will end his tenure Jan. 2 for a new job as police chief of the Cross Plains (Wis.) Police Department.
The position offers Ruesga the chance for career advancement and life in an urban setting with his wife, Shari, who works in Madison.
The move is bittersweet, Ruesga said.
“What I’m going to miss the most of Darlington is the close-knit community,” he said. “When things get tough, the community always surrounds itself with its citizens.”
As a Darlington police officer, Ruesga worked to unite the city’s increasingly diverse population as Hispanic migrants moved to Lafayette County in search of work opportunities.
Ruesga, a first-generation Mexican-American, not only brought to the department a fluency in the Spanish language, but also cultural familiarity with the Hispanic world.
“If I was driving and I saw Hispanic people and I didn’t know who they were, I’d pull up … and hand out a business card,” he said. “‘Here is where you can reach me if you have any problem or question or concern.’ It started flooding my phone.”
Such relationships form the building blocks of strong police departments, Ruesga said.
“When the big day comes and you have a big incident like an officer-involved shooting or a mistake made by an officer or even an officer who does something illegal … your citizens will protect you,” he said. “They will come out and say this is an isolated incident.”
Assisting people through kindness “pays dividends,” Ruesga said. If he can instill compliance, arrests can be avoided. Outside of work, he has thrown himself into community life, serving as a Lafayette County supervisor since 2016 as a representative of two city wards.
Ruesga also served on the board of the Darlington Chamber of Commerce and in 2007 launched the city’s annual Cinco de Mayo celebration.
“Tony was a huge help in running it,” said Suzanne Osterday, former chamber director. “It’s gotten bigger and better every year.”
Darlington Police Chief Jason King called Ruesga’s departure a “major loss.”
“We are going to be OK,” he added.
While the department sought to hire a Hispanic relations officer to no avail, all staff will soon be equipped with a language line service. King said he hopes to hire a replacement officer within one month. Ruesga is confident that the cross-cultural initiatives he founded will continue under the leadership of other community leaders, including King and Hispanic residents.
“Me leaving doesn’t roll up the rug and close the doors,” Ruesga said.