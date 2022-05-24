Farley Young Men’s Association is hosting its annual Kick-Off to Summer event Saturday, June 4.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday in the city parking lot in downtown Farley.

Rides for children will be available from 3 to 7 p.m.

The live music scheduled includes the Brown Bottle Band from 3 to 7 p.m., Molly Shannon from 7 to 9 p.m. and Asher Cataldo from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Food and drinks will be available.

