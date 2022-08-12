U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, weighed in on economic issues — from supply chain problems to the Inflation Reduction Act — during a Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce event Thursday morning.
Ernst was the headliner of the chamber’s second Politics & Eggs event, part of a new series that kicked off with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Tuesday. The next installment will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, featuring Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, who is running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, to represent Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties.
Not up for reelection this year, Ernst made more blatant attacks on U.S. Senate Democrats’ majority decisions than Grassley did at his appearance earlier this week — especially regarding the Inflation Reduction Act, which Democrats pushed through the Senate using the filibuster-proof reconciliation process. She called the bill’s more than $400 billion in spending — for programs to fight climate change, close tax loopholes and eliminate tax cuts for wealthy Americans and corporations while also lowering prescription drug costs — “unnecessary dollars.”
“It’s really not necessary,” she said. “No matter how you twist and turn the definition, we are in a recession right now, so we shouldn’t be spending billions of dollars on nice-to-have, wish-list items.”
Ernst did acknowledge that the ongoing global supply chain disruption was contributing toward inflation and offered her preferred solutions, which include tariff reform and deregulating the trucking industry.
“We still have a lot of tariffs on products that are coming into the United States. Some of that can be renegotiated, even just for a while, to eliminate some of those pressures,” she said. “And as we were coming out of the pandemic, the federal government put more requirements on those trying to get (commercial drivers licenses). Why don’t we wait until we have people in the pipeline and ease them in rather than having a heavy hand and slapping them down while we’re trying to recover?”
In response to a question from Jared McGovern, member of the Catfish Creek Watershed Management Authority board of directors, about conservation measures in the farm bill, Ernst criticized the Biden administration decision to allow farmers out of Conservation Reserve Program agreements — in which the federal government pays farmers to convert cropland into natural habitat — to address the global food shortage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In an emailed statement, Ryan Thomas, spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, blasted Ernst’s opposition to the Inflation Reduction Act.
“Sen. Ernst’s record is a shameful reminder that Iowa Republicans are more focused on fighting for special interests than working families. Ernst helped block capping the price of insulin at $35 a month and voted against lowering energy, health care, and prescription drug costs through the Inflation Reduction Act. Iowans deserve better,” Thomas said.
