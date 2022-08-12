U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, weighed in on economic issues — from supply chain problems to the Inflation Reduction Act — during a Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce event Thursday morning.

Ernst was the headliner of the chamber’s second Politics & Eggs event, part of a new series that kicked off with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Tuesday. The next installment will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, featuring Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, who is running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, to represent Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties.

