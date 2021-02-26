GALENA, Ill. — The man accused of killing a woman in East Dubuque in 2019 recently had his bail set at $2 million — an amount that prompted an outburst during his court hearing that led to additional charges.
Joseph L. Wright, 32, of Dubuque, on Wednesday had his first hearing in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court on charges of five counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a weapon, two counts of armed violence and two counts of aggravated battery.
All the murder charges relate to the shooting death of Jennifer L. Miller, 44, of Dubuque.
Authorities said Wright shot Miller at about 2:45 a.m. April 21, 2019, on Sinsinawa Avenue in East Dubuque. The indictment also states that on the night of the shooting, Wright repeatedly punched Joseph Lewis, though no additional information has been released regarding that incident or how it and the shooting were related.
A grand jury indicted Wright on the charges in September 2019, but authorities were unable to locate him in the ensuing months.
On July 1, 2020, the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that a judge granted permission for them to share information about Wright having been charged because he still had not been located. Authorities hoped that the publicity would lead to his arrest.
Still, he was not arrested until Feb. 4 of this year in Chicago by police and the U.S. Marshals Service. He was held in Cook County until sometime recently when he was brought back to Jo Daviess County.
On Wednesday, Judge Kevin Ward set cash bail at $2 million, requiring that 10% be paid for Wright to be released.
But County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf said that the full bond hearing wasn’t completed because Wright continuously interrupted the court proceedings.
“When the judge set the bond at $2 million, that is when (Wright) lost his temper and started using the F-word at the judge and at me,” Allendorf said.
He said Wright was given three additional charges of direct criminal contempt. Ward immediately convicted and sentenced Wright to 180 days in jail on the first contempt charge.
Court records indicated that Wright “motion(ed) to modify bond” — a request that was denied by the judge.
Wright also requested during the hearing that he be represented by a public defender during the criminal proceedings.
Allendorf said he anticipates that the bond hearing will be continued today.