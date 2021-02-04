Valentine’s Day will look a bit different this year at Fulton Elementary School in Dubuque.
Instead of bringing in Valentine’s cards to pass out to their friends, students will make cards for one another at school and participate in other activities with a focus on building community and celebrating friendship.
“Rather than bringing cards from home, they would be part of their writing assignment for that day or week,” Principal Chris Nugent said.
Dubuque Community Schools educators are adjusting their plans for Valentine’s celebrations this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the district’s mitigation strategies, students have been asked this year not to bring in items from home to exchange with classmates. That includes Valentine’s Day cards.
While local districts are taking varied approaches to the Feb. 14 holiday, school leaders say the pandemic has forced them to change student celebrations in a variety of ways.
“There’s a lot of classic fun in school that we still need to capture,” Nugent said. “... And you don’t want this year to just be about remembering masks and hand sanitizer.”
Valentine exchanges
Dubuque district leaders’ practice this year has been not to allow students to bring items from home to give to classmates, said Cindy Steffens, executive director of elementary education. That means bringing in Valentine’s cards and treats is a no-go.
“We really just don’t want a lot of exchange of things between students,” Steffens said.
However, many schools are planning other Valentine’s events.
At Fulton, the celebration will include making cards at school, eating cookies from the district’s food services department and playing socially distant games, Nugent said.
“I think that Valentine’s Day is typically something kids look forward to, and we wanted to still provide them with that opportunity while still being safe,” she said.
Other local school leaders said they will still allow for traditional card exchanges with other COVID-19 mitigation measures in place.
At Epworth (Iowa) Elementary School, students will be able to exchange cards but will be asked to wash their hands beforehand, Principal Dan Butler said.
“We’re trying to keep things as typical as we can, and obviously that’s just been an impossibility, but when we have the opportunity that we feel is safe to do, we’ve done that,” he said.
Denise Grant, principal of Resurrection Elementary School in Dubuque, said allowing Valentine’s card exchanges stems from efforts to continue as many normal school activities as possible.
“We need to keep things as normal as we can for kids,” she said. “They just thrive on procedures. They thrive on routine. They thrive on normalcy.”
Making adjustments
Local school leaders said tweaks to classroom Valentine’s Day celebrations are among multiple ways they have adjusted student holiday traditions in light of the pandemic.
Officials at Resurrection canceled the Halloween dance last fall, and instead, the school’s parent association provided a bag of goodies for each student, Grant said.
Ahead of Christmas, students typically have classroom parties with parents coming in to help with activities. This year, students in each classroom picked a movie they wanted to watch on the day before winter break instead.
“That was really different, too, but it was just like, OK, let’s do that this year because we can’t have our normal parties, but we can still have fun with the kids,” Grant said.
Likewise, staff at East Dubuque (Ill.) Elementary School canceled their Halloween and Valentine’s Day dances. They also had to alter a longstanding tradition of holding races for groups of students around different holidays, with students participating in small groups and parents not allowed to view them in person.
While school holiday traditions have had to look different this year, students have been understanding and flexible, Principal Wes Heiar said.
“They miss some of those pieces — some more than others, like everything — but I think the kids have just been remarkably wonderful and understanding and saying, ‘Hey, we get it,’” he said.