If you walk into Dubuque Food Pantry’s new location at the right time, a glimmering rainbow of sorts meets the eye.
Technicolor red, orange, green, blue. It’s only sunlight reflected through dish soap, but it’s a thing of beauty. And for Executive Director Theresa Caldwell, that’s kind of the point of the new pantry.
“That’s why you have a beautiful facility,” she said. “We want to provide dignity to individuals.”
Dubuque Food Pantry had its formal ribbon-cutting Thursday after a soft opening July 1 of its new, 4,500-square-foot facility at 1310 White St. It relocated there from the Jackson Street location that had been its home since 1994.
True to Caldwell’s message, it’s brightly lit, with yellow walls and two large front windows facing White Street.
“You need to have a clean place and inventory, and that’s why we chose the color,” Caldwell said. “We’re elated to be here.”
Board members discussed seeking out a new location during a retreat last September with Jason Neises, of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Early on, a priority was placed on space: They needed more of it. Clients would line up outdoors at the Jackson Street location waiting to pick up groceries when there wasn’t enough space indoors, a frequent occurrence.
Storage was split between the ground floor and basement, meaning volunteers had to haul supplies upstairs. Board meetings often took place at tables crammed between stock shelves.
A lucky break came in late November when a board member walked in with a newspaper ad regarding the sale of the former Brannon Monument building on White Street. Brannon was relocating to a new location itself in the Key West area.
The board members came over to the site the next morning at 10 a.m., found out the current owner had a bid for the place that would come due at 1 p.m., huddled in a corner and then bought the place on the spot. Online property records indicate that the pantry purchase the property for $310,000.
From there came three months of planning, and another three months of renovations at a cost of $166,000. The sale of the former food pantry building to Dubuque Rescue Mission, who will use it as a drop-in and heating/cooling center, helped cover the renovation. So did city and county American Rescue Plan Act funding as well as several generous donations and community support
“Everybody has something to say about how they made it happen,” said Dubuque City Council Member Laura Roussell at the pantry shortly before the ribbon-cutting.
“I painted!” she added, loudly.
For Neises, it was a charmed sequence of events.
“It’s all happenstance,” he said. “The right property happened to be there. The money happened to be there. The right board members happened to be there.”
In the new space, everything is more or less on one floor, with ramps between different levels to make it handicap accessible. Volunteers transported the pantry’s freezers and walk-in cold storage to the new address. And there’s Caldwell’s favorite addition: a produce cooler stationed at the back of the store that she called the pantry’s “signature piece.”
Access to produce is a point of pride for Caldwell, who made it a priority when she took over as executive director in 2016.
“That is a place a lot of low-income people pass by because it’s too expensive,” she said.
The pantry obtains at least 3,000 pounds of produce a month. There’s also plans to plant raised gardens in the front of the property in the spring.
The expanded space also makes the food pantry different from many of its peers. While clients pick up a prepacked bag of groceries at many pantries, clients can pick up their own groceries with a volunteer’s help at Dubuque Food Pantry.
“It’s a very human way, just like a grocery store,” Miller said. “You don’t want Hy-Vee to throw a bag at you.”
Perhaps most significantly, it’s only a few blocks from its old location, so it can still serve the many clients who used to walk to the Jackson Street location.
“We’re still in the neighborhood, and that’s what’s important,” said pantry Board President Margaret Wick.
In its first couple months, the pantry broke its record for attendance in July, by a few hundred people, and came close to breaking its record in August.
There is significant food insecurity in Dubuque, including a recent increase Caldwell attributes to state cuts to food stamp benefits in April.
Remember, there’s a reason that Caldwell wants this space to be welcoming.
“I try to tell them, don’t feel bad,” Caldwell said. “Everyone needs a helping hand every once in a while.”
