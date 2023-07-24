07282022-fairfeatures-11-sg-.JPG
Kids enjoy a ride on the Dragon Wagon at the Dubuque County Fair on Thursday, July 28, 2022. This year’s fair begins Tuesday and runs through Sunday, July 30.

 Stephen Gassman

The Dubuque County Fair makes its return this summer, this time celebrating a major milestone.

This year’s fair, which will run from Tuesday, July 25, to Sunday, July 30, will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Dubuque County Fair Association, the nonprofit that organizes the fair every year, where attendees will once again be able to sip lemonade and eat funnel cakes, be whipped around on fair rides and enjoy a variety of live entertainment.

