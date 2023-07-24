The Dubuque County Fair makes its return this summer, this time celebrating a major milestone.
This year’s fair, which will run from Tuesday, July 25, to Sunday, July 30, will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Dubuque County Fair Association, the nonprofit that organizes the fair every year, where attendees will once again be able to sip lemonade and eat funnel cakes, be whipped around on fair rides and enjoy a variety of live entertainment.
To celebrate the accomplishment, Fair Manager Kevin Kotz said the Dubuque County Fair will offer the entertainment it has provided for the past seven decades: opportunities to have fun with the family and create lasting memories.
“The whole purpose of the fair will never change,” Kotz said. “It’s about family, friends, agriculture and fun. I think it’s a great milestone that we have been here that long.”
Many of the fair’s longtime staples will return this year, including the demolition derby on Sunday, a number of 4-H and FFA animal shows throughout the week and nightly live music entertainment on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Jerry Sigwarth, president of the Dubuque County Fair Association’s Board of Directors, said the fair’s track events, including its demolition derby and stock car races, often draw some of the biggest crowds.
“It’s a big tradition for a lot of families, and we are feeding into that tradition this year,” Sigwarth said.
This year’s live headlining musical acts will include country artist Lauren Alaina, who will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and the rock bands Skillet and Theory of a Deadman, who will both play Friday. Gates for that show open at 6:30 p.m.
Additionally, a free concert is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday featuring Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond tributes by Doug Allen Nash, who will be joined by country artist Penny Gilley.
On Saturday night, the fair will bring back its famous tractor pull event, which Kotz said often draws large crowds.
Along with the typical entertainment staples, this year’s fair also will feature a number of new attractions and events.
On Saturday, starting at 11 a.m., residents will have the opportunity to compete in the first-ever Beer Olympics. The competition will test the dexterity and skill of contestants through a variety of games, including beer pong, flip cup, quarters, beer bowling and beer bags, and, yes, most games will require the chugging of beer.
Acting as a thematic counterweight to the Beer Olympics, the fair will also host its first-ever Tiny Fair Prince & Princess contest, a pageantry show where 3- to 6-year-olds will present themselves on stage and be judged based on their speaking, personality and attire, at 4 p.m. Thursday
This year’s fair also will include the inaugural fair chili cook-off at noon on Saturday allowing fair-goers to vote on their favorite locally made chili.
While most days of the fair will require attendees to pay to enter, Tuesday admission will be free. That day, people can view chainsaw-carving demonstrations, an exotic-animal show and the fair’s official opening ceremonies.
Livestock shows also begin Tuesday and run throughout the week. Hundreds of exhibits will be on display at the 4-H exhibit building.
Last year, the fair attracted 43,756 attendees. This year, Kotz said the fair association is aiming to bring in 60,000 people through the gates.
“We plan to continue to keep people coming and give them the show that they expect,” Sigwarth said.