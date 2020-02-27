FENNIMORE, Wis. — From the ages of 6 through 8, Louis Landau was imprisoned in Nazi concentration camps.
Born in 1936 in Aalton, Holland, he survived the Holocaust during WWII, later immigrating to America. He ultimately settled in Shullsburg in 1962 where he ran a large-animal veterinary practice.
Following his retirement, Louis began to share his story with the public until his death in 2016. Now his wife, Ellie Landau, continues his work.
“I just really want to pick up the ball and continue what he was trying to do, to make sure people know that the Holocaust is real,” she said.
Ellie addressed a crowd of more than 150 people Wednesday at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College. The crowd included students from the college and Fennimore and Cassville high schools.
From 1941 to 1945, the Nazi regime and its collaborators killed about 6 million Jews and 11 million members of other groups that included Soviet civilians and prisoners of war, Polish and Serb civilians, people with disabilities, homosexuals, Jehovah’s Witnesses and Roma.
The majority of Jews were exterminated in death camps located in Germany and eastern Europe or in shooting operations within the same regions.
Ellie recounted Louis’ story in the first-person, just as he wrote it. He described his journey as a descent “into Hell.”
“The German war machine overran tiny Holland in just a few days,” she said. “There was little resistance. … It was a time of terror for the Jews.”
Louis’ father, an American citizen, was deported to the United States. Meanwhile, the Nazis infiltrated Holland’s government and began rounding up Jews.
Louis recalled a troop carrier coming down his grandparents’ street and arresting Jewish men.
He and his mother were transported to the concentration camp Westerbork, a staging ground in northeast Holland from which Jews were deported in cattle cars to Nazi death camps, including Auschwitz.
“The cars were very crowded,” Ellie read. “It was very scary. No one spoke above a whisper. No one knew what was in their future. Some on the train would go to the gas chambers. Some would be shot. And some would be allowed to survive.”
At the camp, Louis remembered the grim realities surrounding the prisoners, listless from starvation and hopelessness.
Ellie noted that Louis’ situation was unique because he was raised in western Europe and was, by birthright, an American citizen, which ultimately contributed to his liberation.
After facing deportation to Auschwitz multiple times, he and his mother were reclassified as prisoners of war. They ultimately were transported to a camp known as Liebenau, where they lived before being exchanged for German POWs.
Ellie’s presentation was held in concert with a traveling photography exhibit Southwest Tech hosted called “Multiply by Six Million: Stories and Portraits from Holocaust Survivors.”
Chantel Hampton, a social science instructor, said she hopes that students in attendance are able to draw connections between history and current events.
Southwest Tech student Elizabeth Puetz, 20, is studying the Holocaust in her courses.
She previously learned about that period of history in high school, but not to the level of detail she is now.
“It just shows how much hatred there was for these Jewish people,” Puetz said. “It’s a lot more than people getting locked away in prison camps.”
Louis hoped that by sharing his story, future genocide can be prevented.
“War is evil. No one wins,” he wrote.