EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- The East Dubuque District Library soon will no longer charge fines for late items.
At a recent meeting, the Library Board voted to transition to a fine-free operational model.
Library Director Brian Gomoll told the Telegraph Herald that the details for the fine-free model will be determined at an upcoming meeting. He did not yet know when the policy would go into effect.
He noted that a fine will still be charged for lost or damaged items, and individuals who have late items will not be able to check out new materials until the late ones are returned.
“Lost or damaged items would still be charged, but as far as a penalty for days late, we won’t be doing that,” he said. “But there still is some accountability there.”
The East Dubuque District Library currently collects less than $2,000 per year in fines for late materials, according to Gomoll.
He added that the fine-free model is becoming more popular among libraries nationwide. Other local libraries, including Dubuque County Library and Carnegie-Stout Public Library, have adopted fine-free policies in recent years.
“There’s a lot of libraries that have been doing this over the last 20 years,” he said. “It is a real step to helping community members and can make a difference between using (the library) or not.”