PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Soldiers from a Prairie du Chien National Guard unit will head to the southwestern U.S. border to assist federal officials, officials announced Wednesday.
About 125 soldiers from the 229th Engineer Co. will assist U.S. border patrol agents with what Guard officials called “non-law-enforcement activities” for one year.
The announcement said they will leave this fall but didn’t provide a specific date or destination state. Wisconsin National Guard spokesman Maj. Joe Trovato said exact deployment timelines and locations have yet to be determined.
The deployment is part of a federal border security mission that includes 23 states. The Wisconsin troops will operate under federal control with federal funding from the U.S. Department of Defense. Gov. Tony Evers did not order the mobilization.