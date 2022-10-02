NEW VIENNA, Iowa — When Megan McAllister does something on the farm she thinks people could learn from, she pulls out her phone and films a TikTok, a short video posted to the social media platform of the same name.
She has made hundreds of videos about topics such as how to milk a cow, what they eat and how they are cared for. Her goal is to expose more people to agriculture and counteract negative stereotypes about the field.
“Social media is powerful. Any sort of farmer, whether you have livestock or you’re a cash grain farmer or whatever you’re doing, I feel like it’s our obligation to share our story,” said McAllister, 33, of New Vienna. “Nobody’s going to do it for us.”
In total, her TikTok account, @megan_dairygirl, has accumulated more than 314,000 followers and nearly 10 million likes from people interested in the work that McAllister and her husband, Ted, do at McAllister Family Dairy.
The couple are two of the many young agriculturalists in the tri-state area who are passionate about what they do despite the myriad challenges facing younger people in the field. According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, only 8% of all U.S. farmers are younger than 35, the group typically referenced when discussing “young” producers.
Social media has become a tool for many young farmers to address some of the issues, aided as well by technological advancement and increased conservation practices.
“(Farming) is very challenging, but it’s very rewarding,” said Ted McAllister, 32. “It keeps you on your toes and keeps you moving.”
Pricey first steps
While it’s never been easy for young people interested in agriculture to break into the field, experts say several trends have made the task even more daunting in the past several decades.
The primary challenge is financial, said University of Wisconsin-Platteville agribusiness professor Kevin Bernhardt. Getting established in agriculture can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and it can be hard for young people to secure the funding to pay those costs up front.
It also can take years to see a return on investment, meaning there is a large gap between when people put money into the farm and when they get an equivalent amount back out.
“If you’re talking about kids who have gone to university somewhere, they have an opportunity cost coming back to the farm,” Bernhardt said. “Coming back to the farm is a good business, and it’s one that you can build. But it takes time, and the wealth doesn’t come until later.”
Over the past year, farmland values have increased 26% in Iowa and 18% in Illinois, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. In southwest Wisconsin, the average increase is around 20%.
This makes it hard for first-generation farmers to purchase land or for established farmers to expand existing operations. This can be even more difficult for young farmers, who haven’t had as much time to build up equity.
“At this current stage, renting is my only option because I don’t have the ability to go buy 100 acres,” said Nathan Koester, 26, of Scales Mound, Ill., who rents 103 acres of farmland in Hanover, Ill., with his wife, Codie, 26, for custom grazing and organic hay production.
Like the Koesters, most young farmers rent their farmland. In Iowa, for example, less than 2% of farm acreage is owned by people younger than 35, according to a survey from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Koester said he got lucky and met his current landlord a few years ago at a field day organized by Jo Daviess County’s Soil and Water Health Coalition. Koester’s family owns an organic dairy operation near Scales Mound, but it doesn’t produce enough income to support Koester as well as his father and brother, who already work there.
To make the most of the new farm in Hanover, Koester and his wife worked to establish a niche in organic hay and custom grazing. He said that niche is necessary to make a smaller-scale operation viable in an industry that values bulk production.
“One hundred years ago, 100 acres could probably have been a living, but that’s not the reality we live in today without doing produce or a very high value crop,” he said. “Median farm income has not kept pace with household income … so you have to be more creative.”
To help ease this financial burden, 63% of farmers younger than 35 work a primary off-farm job, according to a recent study from researchers at University of Missouri. Across all age groups, that number hovers closer to 56%.
While those positions take time away from the farm, farmers surveyed said they also provide a necessary source of stable income and health insurance.
“Financially, if I could just afford to be farming full time, I would do that in a heartbeat,” said Lillie Beringer, 26, who raises beef cattle in Cascade and works part time as a livestock production specialist for Purina Mills. “But it’s really hard as a beginning farmer to make that happen.”
Lifestyle, reputation key for young farmers
Other issues facing young producers include lifestyle concerns and young farmers’ lack of reputation in the farming community.
Working on a farm isn’t your typical 9-to-5, said Megan McAllister, who gets up with her husband at about 3:30 a.m. each day to milk the cows. While it’s rewarding work, she said, it can put a strain on young farmers’ mental and physical health.
“It’s more than just a job. It’s more than just a business. It’s a lifestyle,” McAllister said. “Working in ag is hard, and not everybody wants that.”
Marissa and Matthew Waldo, both 27, grow no-till row crops and raise hogs in Cascade, where they also raise their two kids. While building their family in an agrarian setting was part of what attracted the couple to farming, they agreed it could be a difficult balance.
“We love raising our kids out on the land, but it makes things so much more difficult because it’s like having three full-time jobs when you’re taking care of the kids, and you’re farming, and then you also have another job to support the farming,” Marissa Waldo said. “It’s a lot.”
Part of that workload is establishing yourself in your field, said Emily Appelman, 30, of Dubuque, who runs Stone Hollow Gardens & Shroomery with her husband, Chris, 48.
The couple supports themselves and their two kids by selling produce, eggs and mushrooms from their 3-acre homestead at local markets and through their community-supported-agriculture program. The couple’s goal is to provide healthy food at reasonable prices, but it took some time to establish themselves.
“Something you don’t think about, or at least I didn’t think about, is establishing a reputation. You can’t expect to go to market and come out with a year’s salary right away,” said Appelman, who did not grow up on a farm. “You have to build trust between you and your customers.”
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach farm management specialist Melissa O’Rourke said it also can take time to establish yourself among other farmers as a young producer. This is especially true for first-generation farmers without the experience of growing up on a farm.
To address this, she advised young and beginning farmers work on their “farm resumes” as soon as possible. This could be done by gaining experience working on someone else’s farm, taking relevant classes or otherwise getting involved in the agricultural community.
“They say, you know, that good luck is a mix of working hard and being prepared for opportunities that come your way,” she said. “Farms don’t just fall into people’s laps.”
Family, land key motivators
Despite these difficulties, young farmers agree the work they do is rewarding and important.
The average age of U.S. farmers is a little less than 60 years old, and hundreds of thousands of farmers are older than 65, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In the coming decades, it will be necessary to replace those farmers as they retire to continue to put food on America’s plates. This drive to provide motivates many young farmers, as well as family ties, special interests and connections to nature.
“It’s sort of a legacy thing,” said Derek Orth, 36, who works on his family’s dairy farm in Lancaster, Wis. “I always wanted to follow my dad, and both my grandparents farmed. … It can be challenging, but there’s a lot I love about agriculture.”
Beringer said she knew she wanted to work with cows since she was a little girl who followed her grandpa around while he did chores.
She said her job lets her feel connected to the animals, which she raises from birth, but also to her grandpa, who taught her the importance of the job.
“My grandpa started farming in the 1950s, and he was like my best friend,” she said. “He’s my hero, and you know everything that I do is to try to give back to what he has laid out for us.”
The connections to the land and environment are also key motivators for many young farmers, who are on the front lines of the global climate crisis.
Eric Miller, 34, of Cascade, is a fourth-generation farmer who practices no-till farming. He also started planting cover crops a few years ago to preserve soil health on his farm, which he said has improved drastically since he picked up the practice.
“I like trying to find the next greatest thing, the next cutting edge technology. … It wasn’t until I got into cover crops that I realized that was going to be my best return on investment,” he said. “The best technology out there is right under our feet. It’s the roots.”
Data worth dreaming about
Recent technological advancement has been a huge help for young and beginning farmers, allowing them to do more work with fewer hands and gather huge amounts of useful data.
“Farming is a very modern business nowadays, so in that way, it sort of favors the younger person (who is more familiar with technology),” Bernhardt said. “The technology hits both ends of the profit equation. It helps lower some costs, … and it also allows you to provide that extra meticulous attention to detail.”
At the McAllister farm, the couple uses genomic testing to improve breeding success and get healthier calves. They also invested in additional technology on the farm to improve the quality and consistency of their feed.
“Everything’s different because it’s a different time,” Ted McAllister said. “When we were younger, the internet was slow and you didn’t even really bother having it. But now, if the internet doesn’t work, we get frustrated and you feel like a stick in the mud.”
Other examples of useful technological advancements include developments in drone technology, robotic feeders and milkers, and advanced soil testing, Bernhardt said.
All of these things are meant to help farmers reduce costs and increase efficiency, and they can be especially helpful for young farmers who are more familiar with new technology. Bernhardt said this is important because farmers typically have more control over how much money they put into the farm than how much they get out.
“Those who can milk cows or produce bushels of corn for less, they’re going to be the winners because (with many commodity crops) everybody is getting the same price at market,” he said. “That’s the same now as it was yesterday as it was 50 years ago.”
Miller said new technology also helped prove the efficacy of different practices and back up farmers’ visual observations.
“Fifty years ago, you’d have no idea what the impact was other than what it looked like or what you wrote down in your notebook from year to year,” Miller said. “Being able to actually confirm that using these regenerative practices are actively working, I don’t think they could have done it years ago without that technology.”
Keeping connected via social media
Like the McAllisters, many young farmers have turned to social media to establish their brand and get the word out about their product and profession.
Social media also can be used to help young farmers feel connected to one another, Koester said, through avenues such as Facebook groups where people can share tips or tricks or ask for advice.
The Appelman family uses their social media pages less to sell products and more to highlight their agrarian lifestyle. Emily Appelman said this helps customers feel connected to their food and the farmers who grew it.
“I think the connection is brought together by the story that’s told on our social media,” she said. “Because it’s really telling a story rather than trying to sell things through our page. We’re just keeping everyone connected.”
Beringer said she uses social media “all day, every day” to sell her beef products and share more information about the industry. She’s used the Beringer Family Farms name to gain 10,000 followers on Instagram and another 3,400 on Facebook.
She said social media offers a way for farmers to connect with customers but also for suburban and urban consumers to connect to their food.
“The disconnect between the farmer and the consumer grows further apart every day,” she said. “I think the social media thing and why people turn to it is because it’s a way they’re able to easily access information and learn about (agriculture).”
