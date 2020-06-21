The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Alvin V. Harrison, 34, of 2500 Windsor Ave., was arrested at 4:03 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Central Avenue on charges of third-degree burglary and possession of burglar’s tools.
- Brandon M. Ties, 19, of 2259 Schroeder St., was arrested at 2 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Althauser and Stafford streets on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.
- Wendy’s, 1255 E. 16th St., reported $1,000 worth of criminal mischief between 2 p.m. Friday and 6:15 a.m. Saturday.
- Gerard J. Flanagan III, 38, of Milwaukee,
- reported the theft of $900 worth of computer software/hardware from Room 425 of Days Inn by Wyndham Dubuque between 12:01 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Thursday.