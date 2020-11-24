A man serving life in prison for kidnapping, raping and stabbing a Dubuque County woman has died, with COVID-19 likely a contributing factor.
The Iowa Department of Corrections announced this afternoon the death of Frederick W. Lewis, 68, on Monday afternoon at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. A press release states that the death was "likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other pre-existing medical conditions." He had been at the hospital for several days.
Lewis had been serving two life sentences. In October 1996, Lewis abducted a woman leaving Kennedy Mall in Dubuque. He drove her into the country, sexually assaulted her and stabbed her several times. He drove her back to the mall and left her for dead in the trunk of her own car.
He was convicted in July 1997 of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree robbery.
He had been serving his sentence at Anamosa State Penitentiary, where a massive COVID-19 outbreak has been reported. More than 800 inmates have been infected and at least five have died. A total of 140 staff also have been confirmed to have COVID-19 since the outbreak started.