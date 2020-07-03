Dubuque City Council members seem poised to wait until at least 2022 to ask residents to vote on a massive expansion of Five Flags Center.
That is based on the recommendation of City Manager Mike Van Milligen, according to documents released Thursday night in conjunction with the agenda for the council’s meeting on Monday, July 6.
He recommends postponing the referendum to an undetermined date and tabling the issue until Jan. 18, 2022.
“In fiscal year 2021, the city is anticipating a multi-million-dollar revenue shortfall that could lead to service cuts and employee layoffs,” Van Milligen wrote in a memo.
City officials anticipate an estimated $11.9 million revenue loss for the fiscal year that started Wednesday and runs through June 30, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council members voted unanimously in April to postpone the referendum to 2021 in light of the health crisis but did not select a specific date when voters would head to the polls.
Prior to that, plans called for voters to be asked this September to approve the city borrowing up to $74.3 million to demolish the current, four-decade-old facility and construct a new Five Flags that stretched across West Fifth Street, increasing its capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400. The historic Five Flags Theater would be renovated and preserved.
At least 60% of voters would have needed to back the measure for it to pass.
Five Flags Civic Center Commission members voted unanimously last month to recommend the election be held on Sept. 14, 2021.
In addition to Van Milligen’s recommendation, City Council members on Monday also have the option to set a referendum date in 2021 or 2022.
“I have no reason to believe that the local economy will be fully recovered over the next 18 months to two years,” Van Milligen wrote.
Five Flags General Manager H.R. Cook said he understands the need to postpone, given the economic uncertainty, but that waiting until 2022 is too late.
“Once we go into 2022, then you’re still looking at a 43-year-old building that is increasing in cost,” he said. “Waiting until 2022 to look at (the future of the facility) really kicks the can down the road. But we respect any decision the city makes, and we’ll continue to operate the facility to the best of our ability and continue to do the best job we can with what we have.”
Reached Thursday night, Council Members Ric Jones, Danny Sprank and Laura Roussell said they support the city manager’s recommendation. And Council Member Brad Cavanagh said he was inclined to concur.
“Everything has changed since we last visited the issue,” Jones said. “I still think it needs doing. It’s a good project, and it’s a good idea and good for the city, but not under the circumstances we’re under, when we’re not sure we can do all of the other essential things that we do. ... And I’m not optimistic (about a quick economic recovery) with the way we’re seeing the numbers (of confirmed COVID-19 cases) going with the pandemic.”
Roussell and Sprank echoed those comments.
“I respect the hard work of the Five Flags Civic Center Commission, but I don’t think this is the time to make a decision of this magnitude,” Roussell said. “The pandemic is going longer and stronger than we thought.”
Instead, Jones said the city should “dig in and do the deferred maintenance on the structure.”
The city has budgeted about $6 million in fiscal year 2024 for limited improvements to the arena.
“I also understand that there’s this constant feeling we keep kicking the can down the road,” Cavanagh said. “We had a decision made, and we were going to move this forward, and we were able to do that fairly decisively at the beginning of the year. But I don’t know how we can possibly do that in 2021, given the situation we’re in. But I’m open to conversation about this.”
Departing Council Member Brett Shaw and Council Member David Resnick, however, feel council members should pick a referendum date.
“I absolutely understand the need to postpone it, based on extenuating circumstances,” Shaw said. “(But) I think we need to establish a date and stick with it and allow people to make a decision based on the prevailing circumstances.”
He said he would lean toward March of next year.
“(T)he more time a decision isn’t made, the more costly this is going to be and more likely we’ll have to go back to the drawing board,” Shaw said.
Resnick said he would favor a November 2021 date.
“We need to move forward,” he said. “Are we really going to keep spending $900,000 a year to keep the doors open to a date uncertain? I do think it is time to really ask the citizens … whether they’re interested in moving this question forward.”
Mayor Roy Buol did not return a message seeking comment.