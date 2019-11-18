BELLEVUE, Iowa -- Bellevue Community Schools and law enforcement officials have determined there is "no danger" to students following a social media threat.
Bellevue police and members of the Jackson County Sheriff's Department investigated the threat on Sunday night, according to a statement posted this morning by Bellevue Middle/High School officials.
They and school officials determined that there was "no danger at the school or to students," and classes are being held as scheduled.
"The safety of all students and staff is the priority for the Bellevue (Community School District) at all times, and we also want to keep parents and others aware of situations as warranted," officials wrote in the post.