Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Maquoketa, Iowa, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Maquoketa couple will relocate and rename their CrossFit gym, with plans to open in the new space early next year.
Spencer and Sammy Scar, the owners of Cardinal CrossFit, plan to relocate their gym to 118 E. Pleasant St., next to the old Mitchell Maskery Mill building. The couple also will rename their business Timber City Fitness.
“We’re just looking forward to the new opportunity and a bigger space,” Sammy said. “It’s a better location (and) more visibility for the location in general. We’re excited for a new beginning.”
The Scars opened Cardinal CrossFit in July 2019 at 609 Myatt Drive, where they have operated since.
“We were both college athletes,” Sammy said. “We have competitive spirits and like group atmospheres and using that energy in a positive way when working out. My husband was part of a CrossFit gym prior to moving to Maquoketa, but when we moved to town, there was nothing like that in town besides the (YMCA).”
The gym has grown over the years to about 50 members, she said, and having 10 people in a class at a time can be “snug.”
After hearing about plans to tear down the structure at 118 E. Pleasant St., Sammy said she and her husband decided to renovate the space into a new gym. If the renovation process goes as planned, she said, the new gym will be open by New Year’s Day.
The new space will allow for 15 to 20 people in a class. While still focusing on being a CrossFit gym, the Scars also plan to have boot-camp-style classes multiple times per week.
Sammy added that they also hope to have the gym available as a fitness facility when classes are not going on, so people can work out during the day on their own schedule.
“Hopefully, we’ll just have more opportunities for everyone,” she said.
Cardinal CrossFit offers classes at 5:15 and 6:15 a.m., as well as 4:15 and 5:15 p.m. on weekdays. The business can be reached at 641-740-1195 and found online at cardinal-crossfit.triib.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.