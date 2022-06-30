A Dubuque man is accused of twice choking out his girlfriend, then attempting to bite a police officer when he was being arrested.
Quinton D. Adams, 25, of 2524 Jackson St., Apt. 2, was arrested at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault, false imprisonment, obstruction of emergency communication, assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts with injury and disorderly conduct. Court documents state that Adams had just assaulted Megan L. Moats, 24, no permanent address, at his residence after they started arguing.
“Moats advised Adams threw her to the ground, was over top of her with his knees on her shoulders and was punching her in the face, causing Moats to sustain two black eyes, a bloody nose and a swollen mouth,” documents state.
He then twice choked her to the point where she lost consciousness. Moats told police that Adams attempted to choke her a third time, but that she used pepper spray to stop the assault.
Adams then initially refused to open the door to let Moats leave after officers responded to the residence. Police reported that Moats had “two black/red swollen eyes, swollen mouth, blood coming from her nose and red marks on her neck.” She was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment.
Adams resisted arrest when confronted by officers and attempted to bite Dubuque Police Department Cpl. Andrew Harden, documents state. Four officers placed Adams into handcuffs. Officer Calvin Harridge sustained a wrist injury when taking Adams into custody.