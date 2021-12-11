Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
CENTER JUNCTION, Iowa — Race and polar plunge events will take place this month at Jones County’s Central Park Nature Center.
The Polar Run 5K will be held at 1 p.m. and the Reindeer Plunge will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the center, 12515 Central Park Road.
The events are part of a holiday open house at the park. The open house is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Combined registration for the run and plunge is $25 for ages 19 and older and $18 for ages 18 and younger.
Registration for the plunge is $5. An 800-meter run for ages 10 and younger will be held at 12:45 p.m. and costs $7.
Register at bit.ly/3orRBIi.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.