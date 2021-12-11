CENTER JUNCTION, Iowa — Race and polar plunge events will take place this month at Jones County’s Central Park Nature Center.

The Polar Run 5K will be held at 1 p.m. and the Reindeer Plunge will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the center, 12515 Central Park Road.

The events are part of a holiday open house at the park. The open house is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Combined registration for the run and plunge is $25 for ages 19 and older and $18 for ages 18 and younger.

Registration for the plunge is $5. An 800-meter run for ages 10 and younger will be held at 12:45 p.m. and costs $7.

Register at bit.ly/3orRBIi.

