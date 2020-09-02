A man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Dubuque.
Larry J. Schmit, 56, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at 1:25 p.m. Monday at the intersection of White and East 22nd streets. Police said Schmit was westbound on East 22nd when his vehicle was struck in the intersection by a vehicle driven by Tiassia L. Simmons, 21, of Dubuque. Simmons was traveling north on White and proceeded through a stop sign before it was safe.
Simmons was cited with failure to obey a stop sign.